HAVE FUN SOCIAL DISTANCING WITH THIS FUN NEW MUSIC GAME

Looking for a fun game to play with your family while you're all home practicing social distancing? You can do it with this really fun music party game, called "Sing For Your Supper."

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW WITH BOARD GAME DESIGNER: JASON M. ALLEN

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason M. Allen, Board Game Designer from "Incarnate Games," about this and other fun and unique gaming ideas that will be coming to you soon. You can order the game at Amazon for $19.99.

Click the play button below to listen to our interview, and play along as we try it out.