Main Building At Otter Tail County Resort Destroyed By Fire

FERGUS FALLS (AP) -- The main building at a Fergus Falls area resort has been destroyed by fire.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the building at Wee Villa Resort on Long

Lake was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Thursday. It took firefighters about six hours to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials say the fire started in an area of the building that was being renovated and might have started from an electrical problem.