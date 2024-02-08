Madison Elementary Hosts Chinese New Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - On Friday afternoon, everyone is invited to a Chinese New Year Celebration in St. Cloud.

The Guang Ming Academy Immersion School is holding the celebration as a fundraiser for the school’s 8th and 9th grade trip to China in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

The celebration, held at Madison Elementary School from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, will feature:

Kung Fu and Chinese sports demonstrations as well as a performance by Dee Cheng Kung Fu,

A Chinese market,

Vivi’s Bubble Tea,

A 50/50 raffle and other games and fun for all ages.

Advance tickets are available online, find the information here, with limited tickets available at the door.

Submitted Poster Submitted Poster loading...

The Guang Ming Academy is a Chinese Dual Language Immersion Program of St. Cloud Area School District 742. The K-12 academy begins at Madison Elementary and continues at North Junior High and Apollo High School.

The school’s trip to China will allow students to travel to China to put their nearly ten years of language training to the test. Officials say almost two dozen 8th and 9th-grade students will make the trip.

READ RELATED ARTICLES