ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Foundation received a large financial donation thanks to a local technology provider.

Marco plans to match up to $100,000 for any new donations given to the CentraCare Foundation's 2021 Community Campaign through the end of the year.

Get our free mobile app

All donations will go to support mental health care needs including suicide prevention education, community awareness and programming for the new EmPATH Unit at St. Cloud Hospital.

Donations can be made online or by calling 320-240-2810.

The CentraCare Foundation engages business partnerships to improve health and health care throughout the community.