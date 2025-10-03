ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Money earned during Hockey Day Minnesota back in 2018 is helping with renovations at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex now.

The St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association recently made a $100,000 donation to the city for the project. President Jared Smith says the money they earned on Hockey Day weekend was always intended to be used for the future MAC expansion.

Smith says their donation is specifically being used for the dryland facility on the second floor, on top of the new locker rooms that are being built.

Body weight type stuff, there's going to be turf in there, shooting tarps where kids can shoot pucks. It's an area where teams can go in there pre-practice or post-practice and work on agility type things.

Smith says St. Cloud Youth Hockey is a major user of the MAC, but the dryland facility will be owned and operated by the city and will be available to rent to any other organizations as well.

He's hoping it will be done by January or February, so they can still get some use out of it this season. The overall renovations at the MAC are being done in stages.

