The Minnesota Lynx lost 82-74 at Seattle Sunday to fall to 13-14 on the season. The Lynx outscored Seattle 24-19 in the 3rd quarter but were outscored 15-11 in the 4th.

Odyssey Sims led the Lynx with 30 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Minnesota will play at L.A. against the Sparks Tuesday night at 9:30.