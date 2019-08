The Minnesota Lynx won 89-73 at New York against the Liberty Tuesday night. Odyssey Sims led the Lynx with 17 points and Stephanie Talbot added 16 points for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier and Danielle Robinson added 14 points for the Lynx.

The Lynx shot 51 percent from the field. Minnesota is 13-12 and will host Washington at 7pm Friday.