Lynx Draft a Forward and Point Guard

The Minnesota Lynx selected 6-2 forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan out of South Carolina. She averaged 13.1 points per game her senior year. The Lynx chose point guard Crystal Dangerfield with the 16th overall pick in the 2nd round. Dangerfield averaged 14.9 points and 3.9 assists a game her senior season at Connecticut.

The Lynx also traded forward Stephanie Talbot to the New York Liberty for guard Erica Ogwumike who was the 26th overall pick in Friday night's draft. She averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds a game her senior season at Rice.