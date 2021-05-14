Souhan; Doesn’t Trust New T-Wolves/Lynx Buyer [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are all but sold from Glen Taylor to the combination of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the NBA doesn't want the Timberwolves to leave the Twin Cities but he just doesn't trust A-Rod. He says even if Glen Taylor got a commitment from the Lore/Rodriguez group there is no guarantee over time the team doesn't move. Souhan did say many people thought San Antonio businessman Red McCombs was going to move the Vikings but that never happened so the Wolves/Lynx moving may also not happen. Jim says even the the Wolves are part of the money making NBA the Lynx have proven to be the better of the two franchises.

The Minnesota Wild will start play in the NHL playoffs Sunday in Las Vegas at 2 p.m. Sunday with Game 1 of the best of 7 series. Jim says even though the Wild had success during the regular season against Vegas that likely doesn't mean much. He says he's excited to see rookie Kirill Kaprizov participate in the NHL playoffs.

The Twins lost 4-2 to the White Sox in Chicago Thursday. Jim says the Twins are really struggling right now and a big concern is the play of 1st baseman Miguel Sano. He says Sano has had rough stretches before but this one is more troubling. Jim says Byron Buxton appears to be weeks away from returning from his hip injury but it's unclear when outfielder/1st baseman Alex Kirilloff can return from the wrist injury he's been dealing with.