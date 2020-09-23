Souhan; Twins Could Avoid Yankees in the 1st Round [PODCAST]

The Twins won 5-4 in 10 innings over the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night. That coupled with the White Sox 3rd straight loss has put the Twins just 1/2 game back of Chicago for first place in the American League Central. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins could avoid the Yankees in the first round of the AL playoffs by winning the division. Jim says it's important to to get some players hot heading into the playoffs. He says it's encouraging to see the production from Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver hitting a home run Tuesday night.

The Gopher football team could be bringing back Rashod Bateman. The receiver is back practicing with the team and is enrolled at the University of Minnesota waiting for a decision from the NCAA on whether he can return to the active roster. Bateman initially opted out of playing this season when he thought the Big Ten wouldn't play again until the spring. Bateman has reconsidered and Jim Souhan doesn't see why Bateman shouldn't be allowed to play.

The Minnesota Lynx lost on a buzzer beater Tuesday night in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series with Seattle. Jim says the Lynx did a great job in this game and almost pulled off a great upset. He says he is impressed with the job Cheryl Reeve has done coaching and putting this team together from a roster standpoint.