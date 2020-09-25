Souhan; Lynx Have a Bright Future [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Lynx lost 89-79 in Game 2 of their WNBA Semifinal series against Seattle Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Lynx overachieved this season even if they get knocked out of the playoffs Sunday. Jim says the Lynx have a bright future in large part because they hit on draft picks Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield the last 2 years.

The Twins lead the American League Central by 1 game over the Chicago White Sox entering the final regular season weekend. Jim says the Twins are most likely to play the Houston Astros but could still match up with the New York Yankees or Cleveland in the first round starting Tuesday.

The Vikings host Tennessee Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Jim says the Vikings are a big thin on cornerback with injuries to Cameron Dantzler and Mike Hughes. He says the Vikings are still looking to ways to further involve rookie receiver Justin Jefferson.

The NBA playoffs continue tonight when the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics. The Heat could close out the Celtics tonight. Jim says a Lakers vs. Heat series could be a lot of fun.