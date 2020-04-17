Souhan; PGA Setting a Schedule Doesn’t Mean Much [PODCAST]

Getty Images

The PGA has set a revised schedule which includes tournaments resuming in mid-June and includes for the first 4 tournaments without spectators.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.  He says setting a schedule doesn't mean much because that could change if Covid-19 continues to be a problem throughout the country.

 

The Minnesota Lynx have picks #6 and #16 in tonight's online WNBA draft.  Jim gives Lynx Coach/GM Cheryl Reeve a lot of credit for putting together the Lynx roster and coaching the team to success.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: jim souhan, PGA, wnba draft
Categories: From Our Shows, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top