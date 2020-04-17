Souhan; PGA Setting a Schedule Doesn’t Mean Much [PODCAST]

The PGA has set a revised schedule which includes tournaments resuming in mid-June and includes for the first 4 tournaments without spectators. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says setting a schedule doesn't mean much because that could change if Covid-19 continues to be a problem throughout the country.

The Minnesota Lynx have picks #6 and #16 in tonight's online WNBA draft. Jim gives Lynx Coach/GM Cheryl Reeve a lot of credit for putting together the Lynx roster and coaching the team to success.