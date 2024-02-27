Luxury Car Dealership Could Be Coming To Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park could potentially be getting a new luxury car dealership. At Monday night's city council meeting the council approved an amendment to the Planned Unit Development for St. Cloud Hyundai to add a stand-alone Genesis dealership at 900 2nd Street South on the eastern side of the parking lot.
Renovations to the existing Hyundai dealership have started and were previously approved by the council. The owners later decided a stand-alone building would be needed if they were to move forward with adding the Genesis dealership and it was determined an amendment to the existing Planned Unit Development was needed for them to be able to add the building.
The proposed building would be over 9,000 square feet on two stories, and no timeline was given as to when construction on the Genesis dealership could potentially start.
