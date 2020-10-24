Lumberjacks Beat Blizzard, Notch 4th Win of the Season

The Granite City Lumberjacks beat the Alexandria Blizzard behind another strong performance Friday night.

Alexandria got on the board first, netting a goal at the 4:48 mark of the first period. Granite City quickly responded with a score of their own to tie the game up 1-1.

The Lumberjacks followed that up with three unanswered goals, one more in the first and two in the second, to top the Blizzard 4-1.

Granite City outshot Alexandria 33-28 in the win. Bailey Huber made 27 saves and allowed one goal for the Lumberjacks. Troy Dahlheimer, Carson Simon, Charlie Erickson, and Cody Dias each netted one for Granite City.

The Lumberjacks improve to 4-1 and will close out the month of October with another trip to Alexandria on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.