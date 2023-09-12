Lufthansa to Offer Year Round Flights Between Frankfurt, MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Starting next summer you can fly direct from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany on Lufthansa Airlines.
MSP announced Tuesday the airline is launching its first-ever service next year with a flight year-round. The first flight is scheduled for June 4th, 2024.
Lufthansa will become the 18th airline operating at MSP and the airport's first new trans-Atlantic carrier in more than four years.
Lufthansa will operate the route five days a week with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Tickets for the flights will be available starting Wednesday.
The flight from Frankfurt will depart at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Minneapolis at 1:15 p.m. The flight departing MSP leaves at 3:15 p.m. and arrives back in Frankfurt at 6:40 a.m. the following day.
