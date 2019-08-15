Lucille (Kempenich) Sobania, 82, Little Falls

March 5, 1937 - August 14, 2019

Lucille (Kempenich) Sobania, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on Wednesday, August 14 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, which is located north of Little Falls, MN. A Rosary will be said at 3:00 P.M. followed by the Parish Prayers at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Lucille Mary Kempenich was born on March 5, 1937 in Cushing Township, Morrison County to the late Anthony and Florence (Simones) Kempenich. She grew up in the Cushing area and attended country school. Lucille graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. She was united in marriage to Edward Sobania, Sr. on January 31, 1957 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. The couple made their home in Colorado for a few years. They returned to Little Falls where the couple owned and operated Sobania Hatchery from 1972 until 1995. Lucille also worked for Horizon Health for several years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and

great-grandchildren. With the love and care that only a grandmother can provide, she diligently crocheted a blanket for each grandchild, ensuring continued warmth and remembrance of her. She will be remembered by her ever enduring smile and her devotion to prayer. In accordance with that devotion, she made sure that each child was left with a rosary to continue prayers long after her passing. Lucy enjoyed making special treats like homemade caramel rolls and root beer floats. She never missed someone’s birthday and was always sure to send a card or gift. She also cherished time in her garden and loved her animals.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Farmers Union, and the Heartland Polka Swingers.

Left to cherish her memory are her; sons, Edward Jr. “Butch” (Mary) Sobania of Grand Rapids, MN and Rich (Monique) Sobania of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Genevieve Sperandio of Verona, MO, Mary Kempenich of Canyon, TX; brothers Darlene Kempenich, Pat Kempenich; grandchildren, Naomi (Nate) Sams, Justin (Molly) Sobania, Kendra, Hailey, Kalli, Zachary, Lindsey, and Gabrielle Sobania and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Niles, and Nash Sams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Sobania, Sr.; siblings, Frank Kempenich, John Kempenich, Tony Kempenich, Leonard Kempenich, Barbara Brown, Florence Zimmermann.