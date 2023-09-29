Lucille J. Sauer, 91, Rice

November 30, 1931 - September 27, 2023

Lucille (Lu) J. Kerfeld-Sauer, a long-time Little Falls resident, passed away September 27, 2023 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Immaculate Conception in Rice. Father Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Rice, Minnesota.

Lu Sauer was born on November 30, 1931, on the family farm in St. Rosa, Minnesota to the late Christ and Mary (Von Bokern) Kerfeld. The youngest of eight children, Lu attended Melrose area schools. As a child on the farm, one of Lu’s chores was to feed the chickens. She wasn’t allowed near the large farm animals that frightened her – Lu wasn’t cut out for the farm life. Luckily for her, she met her future husband, Joseph Sauer, at one of the St. Cloud area dance halls, and the couple’s love of dancing would continue throughout their lives.

Lu and Joe were married on September 17, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church in Freeport, Minnesota.

The family settled in Little Falls in 1964. While raising five children, Lu worked as a Nurse’s Aide at St. Otto’s Care Center for over thirty years. She volunteered at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and St. Francis’ Clothes Review in retirement. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish.

Lu loved crossword puzzles, reading, and her garden, especially when it became overgrown with raspberry plants. She was a walking spelling checker for her children’s homework. Having four sons who loved watching Vikings football, she too became an avid fan.

Survivors include daughter Cynthia Bartos and husband Dean of Maple Plain, MN; sons Randy Sauer and wife Donna of Plymouth, MN, Tim Sauer and wife Tresa of Robbinsdale, MN, Scott Sauer and Thad Sauer of Eagan, MN; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe on December 15, 2003; siblings, Verna Hoeschen, Ellen Boeckermann, Edwin, Herbert, Virgil, Norbert, and Rosemary Zenner.

The Sauer family expresses deep gratitude to the caregivers at Haven Homes who helped Lu in the last years of her life.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite charity.