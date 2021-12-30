Louis R. Kulus, 95, Pike Creek

July 3, 1926 - December 26, 2021

Louis R. Kulus, 95, of Pike Creek, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A private family service has been arranged. A public memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Louis was born in Flensburg, MN on July 3, 1926 to Alex and Mary (Piehowski) Kulus. He attended Sacred Heart School through the 8th grade. On September 8, 1953, he married Marcella Gullus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The two lived in Little Falls until moving to their place in the country in Pike Creek Township. To their union, a son and daughter were born. Louis loved his family dearly.

Louie loved to serve his customers during the 47 years he spent as the owner/operator of the Kulus Feed Store in Flensburg and was a member of the Purina Chow family. He had a very strong religious faith, serving as an usher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He also generously donated funds to help restore the side alter at his beloved church, Our Lady of Czechtohovia.

Horses were an important part of Louis's life. They took him back to a time in his childhood when horses were used to plow the fields and take him to school. Louie enjoyed riding his horses and wagon in various parades in the surrounding area. He also could be seen riding his buggy in the countryside around Pike Creek, or on many occasions taking his buggy to Flensburg.

Left to cherish Louis's memory are his daughter, Mary (Mark) Kedrowski; his grandchildren: Meagan, Myles, and Mykal; sisters; Lorraine Lapos and Mary Lou Rutz.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Marcella; his son, Gary; his parents, Alex and Mary Kulus; siblings, Dorothy Czech, Alex Kulus, Jr., Eleanor Chock, Josephine Dzieweczynski, and Adeline Dzieweczynski, Bernard Kulus, Leonard Kulus and Caroline Gwost.