ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lottery winner in Albany on Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game North 5 won the jackpot worth $29,000.

The ticket was sold at Don's Convenience Store in Albany.

The numbers drawn on February 8th, 2024 are:

7, 11, 24, 25, 26

Drawings for the North 5 game are held daily at 6:17 p.m.

If you match all five numbers drawn you win the jackpot.

The cost to play is $1 per ticket.

The jackpot resets for Friday night's drawing to $25,000.

