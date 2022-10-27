Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend

Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of.

Locally:

Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm.

Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk thru the woods near Sauk Rapids. Oct 27 6:30-9:30pm, Oct 28-29 6:30-11:30pm.

Monster Manor: 42 years of Scares located on the Stearns County Fairgrounds in Sauk Centre. October 28-29 7-10pm.

Hidden Hollows: Haunted house, corn maze and tractor ride on Paul Bunyan Land east of Brainerd. October 28-29 7-10pm.

Other haunted options in the state include the Dead End Hayride in Wyoming, the Haunting Experience in Cottage Grove, the William A. Irvin Haunted Ship Tours in Duluth or the Trail of Terror in Shakopee. Learn more about the above attractions here.

More kid friendly Halloween options include Tricks and Treats at Valleyfair in Shakopee, Sever's Fall Festival in Shakopee, Boo at the Zoo in Duluth, or Safari North's Safari Scare in Brainerd. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota State Zoo in Apple Valley and Anoka, who bills themselves as the "Halloween Capital or the World" has numerous activities this weekend including a parade. Learn more about these events here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota you can do so below.