Loretta Waltman, 98, Little Falls

December 7, 1921 - January 14, 2020

Loretta Waltman, 98-year-old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, January 14 at St. Otto’s Care Center

.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday at the church.