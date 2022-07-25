Looks Like August is Coming In Hot
UNDATED -- Get out and enjoy the pleasant weather expected this week, because the changing of the calendar to August also looks to bring the return of above normal temperatures.
Normal highs for St. Cloud this time of the year are 82 degrees. The normal lows are 59 degrees.
