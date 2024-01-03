4

The Minnesota Weapons Collectors Association is holding its annual gun show. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. You can see antique and modern weapons, accessories, and sporting collectibles. Admission is $10 but it covers both days. 12 and under are free as long as accompanied by a paying adult 18 or older