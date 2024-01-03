LOOK! Love Is In The Air This Weekender
After a slow few weekends because of the holidays area weekend activities are starting to heat up. Here is a list of a few fun activities going on. If you have an event you would like us to know about email us here.
- 1
With Love, North CrestParamount Center for the Arts - St. Cloud
Company North Crest's 23rd annual winter dance show. The company will write love letters to people through dance. The show will include a ballet telling a classic story with a twist. It is about a 2-hour show with intermission. The dance starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the cost is $15 - $18.
- 2
Scott KeeverPioneer Place on 5th - Veranda Lounge
See guitarist Scott Keever perform American Roots, Celtic, Balkan, and jazz. He plays both original songs and covers on several different guitars. The show is on Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
- 3
Karmacide and Bad CodeRed Carpet Night Club - St. Cloud
See two hard rock bands at one show as Karmacide and Bad Code rock out the Red Carpet with 90s rock and other hard rockin' covers. The show starts at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and there is a cover charge to go.
- 4
MWCA Gun ShowSt. Cloud Armory
The Minnesota Weapons Collectors Association is holding its annual gun show. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. You can see antique and modern weapons, accessories, and sporting collectibles. Admission is $10 but it covers both days. 12 and under are free as long as accompanied by a paying adult 18 or older
- 5
Laughter YogaGreat River Arts - Little Falls
All levels are welcome, no experience or mats are needed, just bring a smile and your laugh. Saturday for 11:00 a.m. to Noon.