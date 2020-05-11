Long-Term Lane Shifts Start Tuesday on I-94 in North Metro

ROGERS -- Commuters who drive Interstate 94 into and out of the Twin Cities will experience some road construction starting Tuesday evening.

Work crews are set to begin the improvements to I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers. The resurfacing will begin on eastbound I-94 between Highway 101 in Rogers and the I-94/I-494 interchange in Maple Grove.

Three lanes will be available at all times, but the lanes will be separated requiring drivers to plan ahead before reaching the Highway 101 interchange in order to be in the proper lane for exiting. The left two lanes will be through traffic only from Highway 101 until the I-94/I-494 interchange.

The far-right lane will provide access to exits at Highway 610, Maple Grove Parkway, or Weaver Lake Road.

Expect work crews both during daytime and nighttime hours, reduced lane widths, and traffic delays.

The lane shifts will be in place through November.

The work is part of a larger project to improve a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. The construction includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, and resurfacing.