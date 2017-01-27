Lois Irene Shaltz, 88, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lois was born June 12, 1928 in Laurium, MI to Walfred O. and Milda I. (Ojala) Rahkola. She graduated in 1947 from Baraga High School and Suomi Junior College of Hancock, MI in 1949. Lois married Ralph E. Shaltz on June 2, 1950 in Calumet, MI. They moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1963. Lois received a BA Degree in Education from St. Cloud State University and was employed as a special education teacher for Albany Schools from 1967 to 1976. She also worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce-Census Bureau in 1980. Lois was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. She enjoyed music, playing piano, gardening, home interior design, bird watching and being a homemaker. Lois was never without a smile, nurturing, always forgiving, and full of love for people and animals.