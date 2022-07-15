Logrono Ready for New Year As SR-R High School Principal

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice will have a new leader at the high school this fall.

Back in the spring the district named Sandy Logrono as the interim high school principal, after serving as the assistant principal last year.

She says before we know it the school will be filling up with staff and students again.

We're looking forward to seeing kids back in the building. In a month from now, we're going to have activities. And, in addition to that, we'll have new staff, that's always a sense of energy. Really fall is such a wonderful time because of the energy that's coming back into the building.

She says right now the district is still working to fill some open positions.

We're still looking to fill a special education position, and we're in the process of hiring a couple of other individuals in key spots in our high school as well. Definitely, staffing is an area that we continue to monitor.

Logrono started her career at Sauk Rapids-Rice in 1991 as a social studies teacher and a coach. She helped open the high school building in 2003. She left the district and was a principal in Becker for a few years before returning back to Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Back in the spring, Karl Nohner announced his resignation as the high school principal.