Local St. Cloud Area Businesses Offering Deals For Vets On Veterans Day

It's Veterans' Day, which means an opportunity for everyone to thank a current or past member of the military for their service. It's also an opportunity for our veterans to score some great deals in St. Cloud.

From pizzas to car washes, here is a look at some of the St. Cloud businesses offering deals for Veteran's Day.

HOUSE OF PIZZA (SARTELL and ST CLOUD)

Veterans can grab a free small one topping pizza between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11th. Military ID is required.

TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH (WAITE PARK)

Veterans can get a free car wash at Tommy's in Waite Park.

SIDE BAR AND GRILL/KEYSTONE FINANCE (COLD SPRING)

Keystone Home Finance is teaming up with The Side Bar and Grill in Cold Spring to offer vets a free lunch!

COBORN'S

Local Coborn's grocery stores will offer veterans a free chicken dinner (and a half-price dinner for a guest) between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE (WAITE PARK)

Crooked Pint in Waite Park is offering a free meal to veterans with proof of service.

METRO BUS

A free ride awaits veterans with a military ID courtesy of Metro Bus.

PIZZA RANCH (WAITE PARK)

Veterans can snag a free buffet meal at Waite Park's Pizza Ranch location.

