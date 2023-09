Local Sports Weekend Recap; Success for Local Soccer Teams

Boys Soccer:

Saturday

Cathedral 1, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

(Jacob Oliver scored the lone goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 8-0 and will host Melrose Tuesday at 5 p.m.).

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Buffalo 1 (tie)

(Seth Davidson scored the lone goal for Sartell assisted by Baylor Stebbins. Sartell plays at Brainerd Tuesday)

Girls Soccer:

Saturday

Albany 3, Crookston 0

(Savanna Pelzer scored all 3 goals for Albany)

Women's College Soccer:

Sunday

St. Ben's 3, Wartburg 0

(St. Ben's is 3-3)

Bemidji State 2, St. Cloud State 0

(SCSU is 4-2)

Men's College Soccer:

Davenport 2, St. Cloud State 1

(SCSU is 0-4-2)

Monday's Schedule

Boys Soccer:

ROCORI at St. John's Prep

Girls Soccer:

St. John's Prep at ROCORI

Little Falls at Apollo

Cross Country:

Pioneer Stampede in Pierz

Girls Tennis:

STMA at St. Cloud Crush, 4:30pm