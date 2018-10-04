Local Residents Raise Money For Cancer In Pink Themed Campaign

ST. CLOUD -- Cancer used to be thought of as a death sentence, but over the last 20 years survival rates have increased by 25 percent.

The American Cancer Society will be celebrating survivorship at this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The walk will take place next Saturday, October 13th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Cloud State University. Cancer Society Spokeswoman Kim Orn says all are welcome to come out and join the event.

It is a time to celebrate survivorship and everything we do with the advancements in research. Anyone listening that is a breast cancer survivor or if you know of a breast cancer survivor please come on down and join us.

In 2018, more than 266,000 women are expected to be newly diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.

Events for the campaign started Thursday morning with “Dough-nate for a Cause” on 5th avenue. Members of the community had the opportunity to chat with the men and other volunteers, enjoy a free cup of coffee, pink donuts, and take their picture in a giant pink chair.

Orn says this years’ volunteers are all ready to go.

This is the third year the campaign is going on in central Minnesota. Currently, we have about 13 community champions that have agreed to raise additional funds against the fight against breast cancer and also carry the prevention and early detection message.

Real Men Wear Pink candidates commit to wearing pink throughout the month, raising awareness through social media, and raising a minimum of $2,500.