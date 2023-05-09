What Central Minnesotans Should Know About Breast Cancer

In 2022, approximately 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Breast Care Coordinators from CentraCare Angela Haan and Amanda Zierden joined me on WJON. Zierden says the amount of people being diagnosed locally with breast cancer has largely stayed the same over the past few years but the treatments that are used have led to a high cure rate. She says it is the most common cancer in women, in fact 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Zierden says they haven't been able to reduce the amount of women being diagnosed with breast cancer but they've done a better job of determining who is at a higher risk. She says this knowledge allows them to do more screening and possibly screen at a younger age for those where breast cancer runs in the family. Early detection is important and the best way to catch it early is screening mammograms which Zierden says are recommended yearly.

Angela Haan says men can also get breast cancer but the chances are less likely. Haan says 1 in 100 men get breast cancer. She indicates if a man gets breast cancer they likely have a genetic disposition to it but that doesn't have to be the case.

Zierden says the recommended mammogram starts at age 40 for women unless the woman has a genetic history that would dictate they receive that first mammogram earlier. Haan indicates the technology used for mammograms has changed considerably which now allows for a 3-D mammogram. She says the pictures taken by the radiologist are now thinner smaller pictures so they can see changes quicker. Haan indicates from a patients perspective how mammograms are done hasn't changed but how pictures are viewed has.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Angie and Amanda it is available below.