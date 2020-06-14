Local Organizations Partnering for Free Food Distribution Event

ST. CLOUD -- People struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19 will be able to get some help with food this week.

Catholic Charities, St. Cloud State University and Second Harvest Heartland are partnering up for a free food distribution event on Tuesday.

Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy, and meat will be distributed via drive-thru from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the K parking lot across from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on St. Cloud State’s campus. Cars are asked to enter from 16th Street South.

Organizers say no registration or paperwork is required, but they will be asking for the number and ages of people in the household.

The event is part of the USDA’s COVID Food Assistance Program working to help farmers, ranchers, and communities facing unexpected hardships during the pandemic.