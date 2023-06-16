Local Offices Closed for Juneteenth

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Several government offices will be closed Monday.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federal holiday honoring the emancipation of slaves nationwide.

In 2021, President Joe Biden named Juneteenth a federal holiday.

On June 19th, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger of the Union army proclaimed all slaves free in Texas, the most remote Confederate state, and the last to receive the order from President Abraham Lincoln.

Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne County offices will be closed, as well as the City of St. Cloud offices, the Post Office, and financial markets.

