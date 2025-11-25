Weather Announcements for Tuesday, November 25th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Tuesday, November 25, 2025:

-- The St. Cloud Cathedral Girls Basketball game vs. Sauk Centre is postponed, and the Boys Hockey game vs. Breck at the MAC will be varsity only starting at 5:15pm.

--The Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled all programs on Tuesday evening, including art club, hand building cohort, and the 3D cutting board class. They will also be closing the Paramount and the visual art studios for the day at 5:00 p.m.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

