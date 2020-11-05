Local Eatery Lily’s Wings to Reopen in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud eatery Lily’s Wings is getting ready to reopen in a new, downtown location.

Lily’s owner Steve Ehlen says the restaurant, formerly located along Northway Drive, will reopen in Pizza Hut shop front at 129 7th Avenue South.

The first day of business in the new location will be Tuesday, November 10.

Ehlen says Lily’s will feature a “grab and go,” pay-by-the-pound menu with burgers, chicken wings, chicken tenders, pulled pork sandwiches, fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and salads.

The restaurant will offer takeout, delivery and event catering, along with multiple food trucks. It will not feature in-house dining.

Lily’s Wings will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ehlen says the restaurant will be closed on Sundays and Mondays for now.