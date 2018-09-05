Lily’s Wings Brings New Mobile Restaurant to St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The first of its kind, a mobile food bus, is in St. Cloud.

Lily's Wings, Burgers & Things has a new food truck in its fleet. It's a city bus that has been converted into a kitchen and dining area. Steve Ehlen is the owner of Lily's Wings, Burgers & Things. He says it was a lot of work to get the bus up and running but it was well worth it.

"I have a custom fabricator that does all of the stainless steel work and we designed out the kitchen."

While regular walk-up food trucks have many restrictions, Ehlen says the mobile restaurant eliminates most of those inconveniences.

"In any of the cities that you go into (with a food truck), you can't impede the sidewalks with anything. If it's raining or if it's snowing or there's bad weather, people don't have a place to eat. So our [regular] food trucks are busy but how many people go past because they don't have a place to eat. So I figured well let's look into making a food truck where you can actually dine onboard."

Lily's has two regular food trucks along with their traditional brick and mortar location on Northway Drive. Looking toward the future Ehlen would like to build more mobile restaurants.

"We're looking at building more units out. Not particularly for Lily's but other food trucks if people want an onboard dining mobile restaurant, we'll build it out for them.

Lily's mobile restaurant will be on Wilson Avenue near the former Ace Bar from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday. It has a couple of weddings to go to over the weekend and then next week it will be on the corner of West St. Germain Street and Divison Street, near the former Wendy's location.

If you're interested in booking the mobile restaurant for an event follow the link below.