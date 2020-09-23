Local Boys and Girls Club Member Wins National Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- A local girl has won a national art contest.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota member Samantha Zheng has been named the winner of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Arts Contest for the 10-12 age group.

Zheng’s work “My Little World” was chosen from nearly 4,000 local submissions to be one of 33 national winners.

She will receive a certificate and a professionally framed copy of her art. Her artwork will also be on display in the club’s online national art gallery.