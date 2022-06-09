ST. CLOUD -- The Boys Individuals and Doubles State Tennis Tournament is underway Thursday.

In the Class "AA" singles bracket, Michael Plombon of St. Cloud Tech was defeated by Jackson Meyer Lakeville South High School (6-0, 6-0).

Get our free mobile app

Zach Bengston of Becker also lost in the first round of the singles tournament to Ashton Adesoro of Harding High School (6-2, 6-1).

In the Consolation bracket, Plombon lost to Nathan Keese of Minnetonka (6-4, 6-1), and Bengston fell to Emmanuel Alex of Mounds View (6-0, 6-0).

In the Class "AA" Doubles bracket, Becker's Eli Scheideman and Ryan Benston defeated Robert Le and Srujan Miryala of East Ridge High School in their first round matchup.

The Becker duo would fall in the second round against Sam Rathmanner and Brandon Pham of Mahtomedi.