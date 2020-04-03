Local Artist From Italy Invites you to “The Sweatpant Sessions”

LOCAL ARTIST FROM ITALY TALKS ABOUT COVID-19

A wonderful singer/songwriter and guitarist that's been a community member in St. Cloud for the past five years, Marco Vendrame, has learned first hand how Covid-19 can spread across the world in a matter of weeks.

Marco has all of his family back in Italy, and talked with us today about being so far away from his family and childhood friends, as well as how Musicians as well as himself are finding ways to survive in these difficult times. Marco's income has taken a 50% hit because of the inability to perform at local venues, the bread and butter of our local artists.

You can tune in to "The Sweatpant Sessions" Series, by clicking here now.

Click on the player below to listen to our interview today on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on AM1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

