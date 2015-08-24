Local 411 – 13th Annual Santiago Shakedown This Saturday
WHAT'S HAPPENING
Bailey Ray's Roadhouse in Santiago is having it's 13th Annual Santiago Shakedown, this coming Saturday, August 29th! This is one of the best blues festivals across the United States and it's happening right in our own backyard!
FEATURED PERFORMERS
- Lamont Cranston Band-Featuring Bruce McCabe -Legendary Hall of Famers
- Claudette "Bluz Queen" King- Daughter of B.B. King
- Johnny Rawls- Mississippi Soul Blues Great
- The Dee Miller Band-Featuring Jim "Primetime" Smith
- Mississippi Driftwood- Larry Hayes, Tom Burns & John Beach
- Tim Houssner- Performing on the side stage
DETAILS
- Tickets are $20 at the gate for the entire day of music and fun.
- Enjoy FREE overnight camping, and music from 4:30 pm to 1 am.
- Great grilled food, drink, beer & Cocktails.
- Free parking!
- Giant Food Drive- Bring a donation to fill up a whole truck!
Gates open at 3 pm.
LOCATION
Bailey Ray's Roadhouse
2120 165th Ave.
Santiago, MN.