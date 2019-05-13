Lloyd “Dynamite” Hagstrom, 87

May 24, 1931 - May 8, 2019

Lloyd “Dynamite” Hagstrom, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on May 8, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on May 24, 1931 in Upsala, MN. Lloyd had a bright smile, a quick laugh and a ready wit. He would often entertain his family with stories from his boyhood days spent like a real Tom Sawyer hunting, fishing, swimming and getting up to hi-jinx around town. Lloyd was a Korean veteran and a long-time member of the Upsala American Legion. Upon ending his military service, he married his high school sweetheart, Louise Lange; they lived in Golden Valley for several years. They then purchased a grocery store in Long Prairie which they ran for a few years until, sadly, Louise passed away. Lloyd’s last career was as a rural mail carrier during which time he moved back to Upsala where he lived until it became necessary to move to an assisted living home in Holdingford. As a great nephew said, “Lloyd truly lived a life that reflected his nickname perfectly -Dynomite”.

Lloyd is survived by two sisters in law, Bernice Welters, Donna Lange and Yvonne Hagstrom, three cousins and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a yet to be determined future date.