December 31, 1951 - January 29, 2026

Pamela Theimer, 74 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 29th at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held at a future date.

Pamela Theimer was born on December 31, 1951 in Richfield, MN to the late Richard and Marian (Dalbey) Theimer. She grew up in Richfield as a young girl. She graduated from Richfield high school. Through her life she worked for the following places: Country Kitchen, The Kitchen, Perkins Restaurant, Herzog Roofing, United Mailing, Larson Boats and the Hennepin Paper Mill. Pamela enjoyed gardening, raising vegetables, walking, riding motorcycles and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Little Falls.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Troy (Tina) Theimer of Little Falls, Tracy Tanner of Chaska, Tony ( Kelsey Ingles) Tanner of Little Falls and Sara Witucki of Swanville; siblings, Sharon Rousseau of Olathe, KS, Sandra (Greg) Terwey of St. Augusta, Shelley Hansen of Kansas City, MO, Robin (Jim Hentges) of Avon; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marian Theimer; brother, Donald Theimer; daughter, Trisha Tanner; brother in-law Randy Rousseau