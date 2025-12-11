April 23, 1967 - December 9, 2025

Danita Ann Millsop, 58 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on December 9th, 2025 at her home.

A celebration of life will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 on Monday, December 15th at Vi’s Pizza in Biwabik, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Infinity Foster Home in Little Falls in Danita’s memory.

Danita was born on April 23rd, 1967, to parents Annette (DeZurik) and Gregory Millsop in Minneapolis. She attended Coon Rapids Senior High School and graduated in 1985 before continuing her education at University of Northwestern. Danita always appreciated vintage and antiques, and after completing a year of college, she began working at a vintage women’s clothing store. She later moved to Duluth, where she worked as a manager and cook at Valentinis. It was in Duluth that Danita would raise her two children, Lillian and Gregory. In her later years, she went back to school at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College to pursue her education to become a corrections officer. She went on to work as a security officer for Miller Hill Mall in Duluth until she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

Danita was an independent and adventurous soul. In her youth, she participated in Outward Bound, a program that combines camping and wilderness survival challenges. This led to her becoming a camp counselor for the Salvation Army, something she would do for many years. She would also volunteer on holidays to serve meals to help those in need.

Danita enjoyed camping, antiquing, baking, singing, dancing, looking at Christmas lights, and watching classic movies. She also loved the Minnesota State Fair and often would camp for a week on the fair grounds to attend multiple days. Danita’s favorite activity at the fair was “Fair Watching” (people watching) with her family. She also appreciated music, especially the music of Prince, Michael Jackson, Whiteheart, Whitney Houston, and Amy Grant. But above all, she loved her family. She would give anyone and everyone her last dollar to help you. That’s the kind of person she was.

“Jesus Christ as my savior, I serve no one but God my Father.” That is what she wanted people to know, so you can have a personal relationship with God.

2 Corinthians 1:3-11

Philippians 4:13

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lilian “Ladybug” Remington of Aurora, and Gregory “G Man” Jorgenson of Sand Stone; sisters, Charise (Elvis) MuKamba of Africa, and Eileen (Carlos) Gust of Howard City, MI; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Danita is preceded in death by her parents; brother Brent Millsop, and unnamed baby sister.

The family of Danita would like to say a special thank you to Donna Mae for being an integral part of Danita’s care, as well as the bond Tina and her staff made with Danita.