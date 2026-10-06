LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Residents of Little Falls can find out more about candidates running for several offices this week. The Little Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will host a candidate forum on Thursday night.

Little Falls Residents Can Meet Local Candidates

The forum will have those running for Morrison County Commissioner, Minnesota Senate, and Minnesota House of Representatives District 10A and 10B. The forum will allow candidates to give an introduction, discuss community issues, and respond to questions from the public. The Chamber is encouraging people to participate by submitting questions ahead of time by emailing them. If time allows, attendees will be allowed to ask questions directly from the podium.

Candidate Forum Set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday

The Little Falls Chamber says they are holding the event as a nonpartisan opportunity for citizens to learn more about the candidates and the issues affecting them ahead of the election. The forum will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morrison County Government Center.

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Sartell Gallery See pictures of Sartell new and old.