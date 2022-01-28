Litchfield Man Arrested After Head-On Crash on Highway 15

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt and a third was arrested after a head-on crash in Meeker County Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 15 southwest of Dassel at about 10:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Paul Waibel of Litchfield was northbound on Highway 15 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle heading south.

The driver of the 2nd vehicle, 35-year-old Katie Lene, and her passenger, 34-year-old Justin Lene both of Hutchinson were taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies determined alcohol was a factor in the crash and booked Waibel into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of DUI and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

