Listening Session This Week on Hwy 23/Hwy 10 Overpass Project

ST. CLOUD -- A major road construction project to replace the Highway 23/Highway 10 overpass in St. Cloud will take place in the year 2023. However, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding the first listening session about the project this week.

The meeting will be an opportunity for you to express any concerns, ask questions and learn more about the project. It will be held at the Lincoln Elementary School Wednesday at 336 5th Avenue Southeast from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The project is part of the 10-year Capital Highway Investment Program and includes resurfacing of both highways in the area and replacing the overpass.