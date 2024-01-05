Lionel Williams Jr., 43, St. Cloud

April 23, 1980 - January 1, 2024

Lionel Williams Jr., age 43, of St. Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Memorial Services Celebrating Lionel’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Higher Ground Church of God in Christ, 402 8th Avenue S., St. Cloud, MN 56301. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.

Lionel Williams Jr. was born on April 23, 1980 in Chicago, IL to Lionel Williams Sr. and Sandra R. Smith.

Lionel began his education at Cockrell CPC, in his elementary days he attended Carter G. Woodson, George Gershwin and Alexander Dumas Elementary School where he sang a solo at his graduation. He then attended James H. Bowen High School in 1995 where he played on the football and basketball teams as a Bowen Boilermaker. Lionel was voted funniest during his senior year. He developed a passion to be a barber after graduation from the 8th grade, a passion which he carried throughout his life up to the day God called him home. He loved music and dancing, and had a passion for cooking, even working in several restaurants. Lionel moved to St. Cloud in 1999. When it came to movies he was the master of telling you about the movie or naming it from just a scene. He was the best person to talk to if you wanted honesty. He would tell you the truth no matter what. Lionel Jr. was a very genuine person to be around and a loving and devoted father.

Lionel is survived by his children, Lionel III, Donell, and JaeLyn Williams; mother, Sandra Smith; grandmother, Susie Aldridge; Sisters, Tajuana and Taquilla Smith; brothers, Glenn Thomas, Julian Clark, Jermaine Williams; special step-family, Nancy, Raymond and Tikeia Lewis; special nephew, Devoris Johnson; special great-niece, JaNyla Williams; and many other nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lionel Williams Sr.; Aunt, Linda Williams; uncles, Larry Williams and Leonard Williams; and Auntie, Pamela Boone.