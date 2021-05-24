Linda L. Fuchs, 72, Remington, VA

November 22, 1948 - December 6, 2020

Linda L. Fuchs, age 72 of Remington, VA died Sunday December 6, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 28 at 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 28.

Linda was born on November 22, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Clarence and Ruth Unterburger. On December 6, 1971, Linda was united in marriage to Gerald D Fuchs in Milbank, South Dakota. The couple lived in Jacobs Prairie before moving to North Prairie where they made their home on the family farm and raised their kids. In May 2002 Linda graduated from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in Office Technology Assistant - Medical. She was a woman of deep faith and was an active member of the Holy Cross Parish in North Prairie for more than 40 years. Linda found great joy in teaching religion classes, being a religious education coordinator for many years, being part of the Christian Mothers and attending holy hour religiously for many years. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, sewing and bowling.

Linda is survived by her loving children, Lori (Andy) McNeil of Fairbanks, AK., Lois Fuchs of Little Falls, Larry (Pam) Fuchs of St Cloud, Kenneth Huckenpoehler (Shannon Pooler) of Richmond, Amy (Brian) Reeseman of Remington, VA., Joseph (Jesse) Fuchs of Royalton, Jerry (Widi) Fuchs Jr. of Culpepper, VA, Jeff Fuchs (Sara Wippler) of Holdingford, Amanda (Marc) Ahles of Little Falls, Jennifer (Kasey) Craig of Alexandria, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Fuchs of Bowlus; siblings, Kathy (Dave) Erickson of St Cloud, Jeanette (Gilbert) Anderson of Dassel, Theresa Kloeckl of Darwin, Ralph Unterburger of Darwin, Carol (Dale) Miller of Paynesville, Rita Shilling of New Hope, Joyce (Ron) Slyter of Hutchinson, Mary (Ed) Vincent of Ramsey, Dwayne Unterburger of Hutchinson, Dave (Dawn) Unterburger of Ham Lake, Barb Hoeper of Darwin, Jeff (Barb) Unterburger of Monticello, Betty (Mike) Willing of Darwin; 30 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Jerry Fuchs; her parents, Clarence and Ruth Unterburger; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Carolyn Fuchs; brother, Don Unterburger and brothers-in-law, Phil Kloeckl and Paul Hoeper.

Arrangements are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.