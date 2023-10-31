Lillian M. Jaeger, 98, St. Cloud

May 21, 1925 – October 29, 2023

Lillian Marie Jaeger, age 98, of St. Cloud, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church. Interment will be at the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Lillian was born on May 21, 1925 in St. Cloud to Hubert and Frances (Stumpf) Bares. Lillian was united in marriage to Eugene Jaeger on October 3, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN. She worked at Holes Webway for 43 ½ years, retiring in 1995. After retirement she went on to work at Central Locksmith. Lillian was a charter member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she was active in the adult choir and bible studies. She was also a life member of the VFW Post 428 Auxiliary. Lillian enjoyed crafts, crocheting, flowers, camping and fishing, crossword puzzles, and puzzles.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Barb) Jaeger of St. Joseph, MN; daughter, Janet Stellmach of Sauk Rapids, MN; 6 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eugene on August 5, 2015; sister, LaVerne Niezgocki; 7 brothers, Andrew, Raymond, Lambert, Ervin, Herbert, Richard, Harvey Bares; and son-in-law Hilary Stellmach.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the VFW Post 428.

Lillian’s family would like to thank the staff of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and Centracare Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Lillian.