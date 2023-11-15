Lillian Deal, 93, Watkins

April 4, 1930 – November 12, 2023

Lillian Deal, age 93 passed away peacefully on November 12, at the Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins. She was the heart of our family.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lil was born in Memphis, Nebraska to Lena and Louis Timm. She married Donald Deal in the spring of 1950. They lived in Murdock, NE, and later Scio, OR, before buying a farm in Browerville, MN. Lil was happiest when she had her family and friends gathered round her table. She loved her family, fields of wheat or corn, song birds, flowers, country roads, coffee, do-nut holes and creating. She was an artist, arranging vibrant gardens, making our favorite toffee, painting landscapes, and threading a needle to quilt or embroider a unique creation for her family. She was “Mother Christmas” with every corner decorated, every candy dish filled, giving thoughtful gifts. She was strong, softly spoken, humble and kind. Her love was unconditional.

Lillian is survived by her children Steve (Sue) Deal of Bloomington, MN, Shelley (Brent) Lindstrom of St Cloud, MN, and Terri (Dick) Deal- Hansen of Sartell, MN; grandchildren Emily, Caitlin, Mitchell, Ryan, Nathan, and Skyler, and two great grandchildren, Zach and Luke.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Leona and Lila, husband Don, and sons Timothy and Daryl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ronald McDonald House, or CentraCare Hospice.

The family would like to thank Hilltop Health and CentraCare hospice for their tender care for Lil during her final days.