Library Receives Nearly $90K Grant to Help Non-English Speakers

ST. CLOUD -- Great River Regional Library has been awarded a nearly $90,000 grant to help non-English speaking residents.

The "Breaking Down Barriers to Family Literacy" grant help participants learn to speak English, increase their workforce readiness, and cultivate networking opportunities.

Some of the key components of the project include digital learning instruction, conversation circles where non-native speakers can practice their English, and staff certification to train daycare providers in early literacy instruction.

The grant has also allowed the St. Cloud Public Library to hire two part-time bilingual cultural navigators to help Somali-speaking patrons learn to use the library.

The grant is a partnership between Great River Regional Library, Adult Basic Education, Career Solutions, and Partners for Student Success.

It comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.